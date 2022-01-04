Acer Launches Three New Chromebooks At CES 2022: Check Specifications And Price

At the Consumer Electronics Show 2022, Acer has launched three new Chromebooks. Chromebooks are hybrid devices that are designed for both education and entertainment. The Acer Chromebooks series contains Chromebook Spin 513, Chromebook Spin 315 and Chromebook Spin 314. While the former comes in a 13.5" screen format, the latter also has an optional touch screen model. All the models offer up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. Keep reading to know more about the Acer Chromebooks specifications and price.

The most affordable model of the series is the Acer Chromebook 314, which is priced at $299.99. The Acer Chromebook Spin 315 will be available at a price of $299.99. The Acer Chromebook 513 will come at a price of $599.99. All three models will go on sale in North America starting from June 2022. Additionally, the devices will also be available in other markets including Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Acer Chromebooks launched at CES 2022

Acer Chromebook Spin 513

The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 will come with a 13.5" VertiView display built on a 3:2 aspect ratio. The Chromebook is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio 1380 processor, along with Arm Mali-G57 MC5. Variants of the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 include up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of on-device storage. The aluminium frame of the device can be bent all the way up to 360-degree and the device can be used as a tablet. The Chromebook also meets military durability standards and lasts up to 10 hours on a charge.

Acer Chromebook Spin 315

The second Chromebook launched by Acer is called the Acer Chromebook 315. It comes with a 15.6" FHD display. The large screen also accounts for the large form factor of the device, accommodating a numeric pad alongside the keyboard. The touchpad on the device is made from recycled plastic and is called OceanGlass. The web camera on the Acer Chromebook 315 offers HDR video quality. The Chromebook also has an array of microphones and supports DTS audio, making it suitable for multimedia users. Under the hood, the device features an Intel Celeron processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Acer Chromebook Spin 314

The third Chromebook announced by the company is Acer Chromebook 314. It features a 14" FHD display and the OceanGlass touchpad. The device also has a model with a touch-enabled display. There are multiple models available with Intel Celeron dual-core, Intel Celeron quad-core and Pentium Silver processor. The RAM and storage options are similar to the previous devices. The device also supports DTS Audio and has two microphones that enable temporal noise reduction, providing better voice quality during audio and video calls.

Chromebooks are hybrid devices with the nature and usability of both tablets and laptops. They can be used for doing daily tasks and working with Google Play Store. Essentially, Chromebooks are devices that run on the Google Chrome OS, which is a light operating system that does not require hefty and expensive hardware. It is a key difference between a traditional budget laptop that runs on Windows 10 and a Chromebook.

Image: ACER