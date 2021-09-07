Last Updated:

Acer Swift X Laptop Series India Price Starts At Rs. 84,999; Check Features, Availability

Acer Swift X laptop series has been launched in Indian markets, and the users are curious about it. Here is all the information.

Written By
Sahil Mirani
Acer

Image: Acer Twitter


The Taiwanese multinational electronics company Acer has recently announced their new range of laptops to be released for the Indian markets. Acer announced their new Acer Swift X laptop series to be launched in India and have already revealed the pricing of this laptop. The laptop has two processing chip options, including Nvidia GeForce RTX series GPU and AMD 5000 series processors. People have picked this up, and they are curious to learn more about the Swift X features, availability and Price In India. Here is everything on the internet about the new Acer Swift X Laptop series. Read more.

The Acer Swift X laptop will run on the Windows 10 OS and will sport a 14.00-inch display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. This laptop display has a total of 300 nits brightness and 100% sRGB coverage that can make the viewing experience much better than other full HD laptops present in the market. The Ryzen processor covers the laptop's processing power, and it is loaded with 16GB of RAM. The laptop will have two options for graphics cards, including the MD Ryzen 5000 series processors based on AMD Zen 3 core architecture and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. Developers have also added a brand new and improved thermal design to maximize cooling. Acer claims that the battery of the laptop can deliver up to 15 hours of life. Apart from this, here is a complete list of Swift X Features released by Acer. 

Specifications:

  • Thickness: 17.9
  • Weight (kg): 1.39
  • Colours: Gold, Grey, Pink
  • Material: Metal
  • Operating system: Windows 10
  • Battery Life (up to hours): 17
  • Battery Capacity (WHR): 59
  • Display Size: 14.00-inch
  • Resolution: 1920x1080 pixels
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen Ryzen 7 5800U
  • RAM: 16GB
  • Graphics Processor: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

Swift X availability and price in India

Swift X price in India will start from Rs. 84,999, and it will be available to buy from Acer Online Store, Acer Exclusive stores, Vijay Sales, and other authorized retail stores. The main intention behind releasing this laptop was to create a portable device for the users who require laptops on the go. The weight of the laptop is about 1.39kg, and it is 17.9mm thin making it extremely easy to carry around. No other information has been released about these new Acer laptops till now. 

Image: Acer Twitter

READ | Flipkart Sale June 18: Minimum 40% discount on Asus, Acer, Avita laptops
READ | Flipkart big saving days sale June 23: Mega discounts on Acer, Asus, Avita Laptops
READ | Acer Chromebook Spin 713 launched: Specs, price and all you need to know
READ | Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel 2021 launched: The flagship receives Intel 11th Gen processors
READ | Acer Aspire Vero: Eco-friendly laptop with paper packaging and PCR chassis
Tags: Acer, Acer Swift X Laptop, Swift X Price In India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND