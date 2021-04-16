Airpods 3 Leaks: New Apple AirPods Cost, Features And Other Details Released

A new Apple leak has revealed some intriguing details about the brand’s upcoming products including AirPods. The leaks came a day after Apple had announced a new event ‘Spring Loaded’ which will take place on April 20th this year. The leaks have not only released pictures of the upcoming product but also the probable cost and tentative release date.

Airpods 3 release date & features leaks

A report in Forbes suggests that a mysterious Apple tipster Uncle Pan released an image of the redesigned buds. The media portal claims that the images were dropped on Weibo.com. Reportedly, the tipster claims that the new AirPods are ready for release and shall release at the Apple event in April 2021.

The media portal states that the new leaks claims are contrary to what DigiTimes and acclaimed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said. The two had claimed that Apple had decided to push the launch of AirPods to the third quarter, reports the media portal. Check out a picture of the same below.

Image credits: AirPods 3 leaks Uncle Pan Weibo.com

Reports in Forbes also suggest that tipster Uncle Pan has leaked information about the release of Apple Pencil 3. According to the reports in the media portal, the Spring Loaded event is expected to focus heavily on new iPad Pros. Moreover, it has been revealed in the leaked information that AirPods 3 will cost a lot more than its predecessors.

AirPods 3 leak: cost leaked

Reportedly, a starting price of $199 has been stated for the AirPods 3. This when converted to INR, amounts to nearly Rs 15 thousand. This price is 25% higher than the cost of the AirPods gen two which were priced at $159 initially.

AirPods is one of the most popular products by Apple without a doubt. It has also been tipped that Airpods 3 might have wireless charging. Moreover, the media portal suggests that the new design borrows heavily from AirPods Pro. The recently launched AirPods Pro was introduced in the market with incredible features such as an interface that allows Siri to read out a text message as soon as a user receives it.

Image credits: Tech Wave Twitter