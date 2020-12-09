AirPods Max Releases On December 15; Fans React To The Product's Unique Carry Case

Apple has just expanded its AirPods products lineup with the announcement of a new pair of over-the-ear wireless headphones. The company recently unveiled the new AirPods Max which is set to release on December 15, this month. So, let us quickly take a look at its features, pricing, availability, and more.

AirPods Max features

The new AirPods Max comes with active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency mode, built-in Siri, high-fidelity audio, and offers up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge. It also offers the same technology that was available on the original AirPods which allowed users to quickly pair the buds with your smartphone. The AirPods Max will compete against headphones from Bose and Beats by Dre when it comes out later this month.

AirPods Max price

The AirPods Max has been priced at $549 in the United States. In Europe, the product will retail for about £549. As for the Indian market, the new AirPods Max will be available for ₹59,900, which actually seems a lot. The AirPods over-ear headphones will be available for purchase globally starting December 15, 2020, via Apple resellers and offline stores. Interestingly, the new AirPods Max will offer several colour options, unlike the original AirPods. The pair will be available in five colour options which include Blue, Green, Blue, Pink, Silver, and Space Grey.

Fans on social media react to AirPods Max carry case

Apple will ship the AirPods Max in a smart carrying case that has been designed specifically for the product. The case comes with a handbag-like handle and a flip-open cover which is pretty unique in itself. However, a number of people have been pointing out that the carry case actually bears a striking resemblance to a woman's undergarment. This seems true especially when you look at the two delineated cups on the unique carry case of the product. Some users also believe that it could also be used as handbag. Here are a few Twitter reactions from fans to the AirPods Max carry case:

"AirPods Max Smart Case" or, as we called it in my day, "The Over the Shoulder Boulder Holder" pic.twitter.com/WbJgnqWJf5 — Meg Graham (@megancgraham) December 8, 2020

The Smart Case of the Apple AirPods Max can easily be used as a handbag - smart move, #Apple! pic.twitter.com/0Snee8QPQE — Akamas (@Akamas__) December 8, 2020

Is it only me or this @Apple Airpods Max "smart" case is a ladies purse 🙃



PS: Airpods Max look great 😁 pic.twitter.com/EXHTtou65D — The One Without H (@SasankGurajapu) December 8, 2020

Image credits: Apple