AirTag Vs Tile Mate/ Pro: Know Prices, Features, Perks & More

Apple has finally announced the Apple AirTag which is one of its most anticipated and highly innovative little gadgets. The newly launched high-tech product was launched at the Apple Live event on their page on YouTube. Nevertheless, since its announcement on April 20, 2021, many fans are actually wondering about the difference between Apple AirTag and Tile tracker, and which organisation offers better services. If you have been wondering about AirTag vs Tile, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Apple AirTag?

The Apple AirTag is an innovative modern piece of technology disguised as a sleek stylish keychain. The AirTag will be linked to your iPhone device and will help you find lost things such as keys, wallets or purses or anything you might consider of value. The Apple AirTag works on the company's Precision Finding technology, which is also found in Apple's 'Find my iPhone' app. The Precision Finding is Apple's own encrypted software that allows users to locate their lost devices which combines the data from their large network using WiFi, GPS and other technology.

What is Tile?

Tile is a tiny Bluetooth tracker and easy-to-use app that finds your phone, keys, and anything important you do not want to lose in seconds. Attach a Tile to an item and locate it by sound, by seeing its last known location on a map, or by marking it as "lost" and getting an alert when it's found. Users can keep a track of phones, tablets, keys, wallets, luggage, purses, backpacks, cameras, remote controls, kids toys, and more.

Apple AirTag vs Tile trackers