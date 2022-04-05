Last Updated:

Amazon Alexa Speaker Can Provide Live IPL 2022 Updates; Check Voice Commands Here

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Amazon Alexa is not just a voice-controlled speaker, it can help users with a lot of things. For instance, users can connect the speakers with other smart devices in their house to gain hands-free access. Using this technique, users can control lights or smart appliances in their houses. Amid the IPL 2022, users have found another interesting use case for Amazon Alexa speakers - getting iPL related updates. 

If a user asks Amazon Alexa about IPL updates, the smart voice assistant can fetch details about an ongoing match, match schedules, team updates and more. While this can come in very handy during the IPL 2022 tournament, users can also use the Amazon Alexa speaker to be updated about other sports including football and basketball. Basically, for any sports event that is taking place and is being covered through the internet, the Amazon Alexa 

Voice commands for Amazon Alexa IPL 2022 updates

  • Users can ask "Alexa, what teams are playing today?" to get information about the teams that are facing each other in an IPL match. Additionally, users can use time modifiers like "today" or "tomorrow" in their commands to get the required results. 
  • Users can ask "Alexa, what time does the Mumbai Indians match begin" to get updated about the schedule of an IPL match. 
  • Users can also get information about teams and their rankings by asking "Alexa, what is RCB's rank?"
  • This trick can also be used to get live IPL match updates. Users need to ask "Alexa, who won the toss today?" or "Alexa, what is the score right now?" 

Those who do not have an Amazon Alexa speaker can use their Android smartphone to stay updated about an ongoing IPL match. Activating Google Assistant on a smartphone and asking "what is the IPL score right now?" fetches information about the ongoing match, and live score. Additionally, the Google Assitant also happen to provide a brief summary of the last two IPL matches on giving the same command. Further, users can also ask other related questions to their Google Assistant. Stay tuned for more amazing Amazon Alexa speaker tips. 

 

