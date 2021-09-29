Last Updated:

Amazon All Set To Release Their Halo View Fitness Tracker: Check Price And Specs

Amazon has just announced the release of their Halo View and users are curious to learn more about it. Here is all we know about the Halo service. Read

Amazon is all set to dominate the fitness tracker industry with the launch of their new fitness band, Halo View, paired with a wide range of health services. Makers recently revealed that Halo View will be loaded with a colour AMOLED display which is very similar to the display used for Charge 5. Makers are also offering a year of Amazon’s Halo membership which is required to access the data collected by the fitness tracker. Halo View price has been set as $79.99 and it will be loaded with all fitness tracking features including the ability to collect biometric data like heart rate, blood oxygen level, and skin temperature. 

Halo View features

Amazon had already released a fitness tracker in August but that did not feature a screen. It was more of a fitness band that just collected your body and voice data. Apart from the body data collections features, Halo View will not be loaded with the voice data collection feature which was one of the top-selling points of the Amazon fitness Band. Amazon has also confirmed that they will release their Halo Fitness service, to compete with already existing subscriptions like Apple Fitness Plus. Makers have also brought in cardio, strength, yoga, outdoor, and mobility classes, led by some top Halo coaches.

Another service called Halo Nutrition will also be released with the tracker that helps you plan your meal every day. The makers have joined hands with companies like Weight Watchers, Lifesum, and Amazon-owned Whole Foods to bring in healthy recipes for their users. Both these services will have Amazon Alexa integration. 

More about Halo Fitness Services 

Amazon is offering a total of three colour options including black, green, and purple. The users also have an option to buy 15 colours of interchangeable sport bands made out of fabric, leather, and metal. The tracker will be capable of delivering seven days of battery life which can be recharged in 90 minutes. Amazon confirmed that the Halo Nutrition service is going to be available by January 2022. Users of the Halo Band will have access to both, Nutrition and Fitness services using the Halo App. More information about Amazon’s Halo View is supposed to be released soon. 

