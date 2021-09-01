Amazon Echo Developers Add New ‘Adaptive Volume’ Feature For Better Voice Recognition

Amazon has managed to upgrade its voice AI voice Assistant service since it was released back in 2013. The developers introduced this voice assistant to their Amazon Echo in 2014 and have been trying to perfect it since then. The makers recently confirmed that the Amazon Echo is now getting a brand new ‘Adaptive Volume’ feature for its users. This will help to give voice commands to the Echo device even in a noisy environment. This has been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to learn more about the Amazon Echo new features released till now. Here is all the information available about the new upgrades made to Amazon Echo’s Whisper Mode. Read more.

How to use Adaptive Volume feature?

With the introduction of Amazon’s new feature, the voice command feature of the speaker will be enhanced the voice command feature in a noisy environment. Sometimes it does get difficult to hear or give commands to Alexa. But theAmazon Echo new features allows the speaker to hear everything when others are being too loud. This feature can also be used if there is some music being played on another device. The users can easily activate the ‘Adaptive Volume’ feature by saying “Alexa, turn on Adaptive Volume.” Amazon has not yet confirmed if Alexa will be quieter if the surrounding environment has no noise in the background. The users are given the option to reduce the volume of the speaker and also switch on the Whisper Mode.

More about Amazon

Apart from this, the onion shopping platform is working on releasing expanding its dominance in the gaming industry after the release of Amazon New World which has managed to cross an all-time peak by bringing in about 200,856 players with its beta version. This information was confirmed by SteamDB the Amazon New world Beta was released on July 20. Initially, the Amazon Games department did not receive a positive response from the gamers and were forced to shut down their projects like "bro culture," and in-house game engine. The previous-gen games like Crucible were not able to perform well amongst the community and had an all-time peak of 25,145 concurrent players. But the release of their New World seems like a great entry to enter the top tier of games available currently.