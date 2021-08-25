Amazon Echo Show 8 Price Set At Rs 11,499; Check Out Specifications, Release & More

Amazon has managed to dominate multiple tech markets around the globe with the release of their in-house products like Amazon Firestick, Echo dot and many more products. The American multinational technology company recently confirmed that they will be releasing a new generation of their Amazon Echo Show 8. This has been one of the most talked-about topics amongst the tech community and they are curious to learn more about it. Here is all the information released about the Amazon Echo Show 8. Read more about Amazon Echo Show 8 price in India, specifications and release.

A smart speaker with a screen to make your every day life easier.

Introducing the latest addition to our series of devices that #MakeItSmart for you: the Amazon Echo Show 8, 2nd Gen. pic.twitter.com/ZOyrdUtKLQ — Amazon Alexa India (@AmazonAlexaIN) August 25, 2021

Amazon Echo Show 8 price and release

The Amazon Echo Show 8 2nd gen has been announced by the makers and they have set a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the Indian markets. An exclusive offer has also been introduced which will reduce the price of the product to Rs 11,499. Keep in mind that this offer will only be live for a limited amount of time. Amazon Echo Show 8 smart device is going to be available in two colour variants including Black and White. The product can directly be bought from Amazon’s online shopping platform. Apart from this, the developers have also released a list of specifications of the device. Here is all the information announced about the Echo Show 8 specifications.

Echo Show 8 2021 specifications

Some of the most useful features like an 8-inch HD screen, 13-megapixel camera, dual stereo speakers for balanced sound output have been added to this smart device. Because of its compatibility, the Amazon Echo Show 8 could be a great device for people on the go. The data is also kept safe using the multiple layers of privacy protection. Accessibility features like microphone, camera controls and the ability to delete your voice recordings have also been added to the device. The users can also pair their plugs, AC, fans, TVs, geyser with Alexa that can be accessed using the Echo Show 8. Apart from this, here is also a video about the Amazon Echo Show 8 specifications released till now. No other information is available on the internet about this new Amazon Echo Show 8.