Amazon Fire TV Cube Launched In India On April 21st; Know Its Price, Features & Offers

Amazon has launched its Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) in India today. The device was announced earlier this year and left a number of netizens intrigued about the same. Amazon Fire TV Cube is an amalgamation of two of the best devices that Amazon owns.

Amazon Fire TV Cube launched in India on April 21st, 2021

The Amazon Fire TV Cube device was launched in the US back in the year 2019. Amazon has finally launched its flagship streaming box in India earlier today. The device has combined the functions of Fire TV stick and the Echo smart speaker.

Amazon fire tv cube price

The Amazon Fire TV Cube will be sold in India at a price of Rs 12,999. Users can buy the device either online by logging on e-commerce website Amazon India. The Amazon device is also being sold at a couple of outlets Croma and Reliance Digital. At the moment, these two outlets are selling Amazon Fire TV Cube pan India.

As an introductory offer and to attract customers to buy the device, Amazon is offering AmazonBasics HDMI cable for free. The cable is required to use the Cube. The Amazon Fire TV Cube will launch completely with the newly launched Apple TV 4K, reports in Business Insider suggest. The media portal further states that the device with Apple TV 4K will be sold from a starting point of Rs 18,900.

Amazon fire tv cube features

One of the features of the device includes Dolby Atmos is available on select Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar titles when connected to compatible equipment.

Amazon Fire TV Cube allows the device to offer Ultra HD HDR streaming and access to the Alexa voice assistant.

Control compatible soundbar, select smart home devices, (compatible) set-top box to change live TV channels, all with your voice

With the built-in speaker, ask Alexa to check the weather, notifications, turn off the lights, and more—even when the TV is off

Instant access to 4K ultra HD content, plus support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, plus ad-free listening to millions of songs with Amazon Prime Music

Use the power and volume buttons on your Alexa Voice Remote to control your TV without making a sound

Quickly access your favorite apps, Live TV, and things you use most all from the Main Menu

Tens of thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, SonyLIV, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Discovery Plus and many other Apps. Subscription fees may apply.

Image credits: Amazon.in