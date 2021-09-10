Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Launched In India; Find Details, Features & Price

Amazon Fire TV Stick is a media streaming device that allows streaming content, installing applications and other tasks on a television set that is otherwise not supported. Most recently, the company has launched the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is yet another addition to the elaborate lineup of streaming devices by Amazon.

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is an upgrade over the TV stick 4K, and is claimed to be the best device by the company yet. The latest Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers better streaming speed and comes with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. It is the first stick to feature Dolby Vision format.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max specifications

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with a quad-core 1.8GHz MT8696 processor, coupled with IMG GE8300 GPU, clocked at 750MHz. The device has 2Gb of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 + LE for connecting with Bluetooth enabled devices such as speakers, game controllers and more. In terms of audio, the device supports Dolby Atmos, 7.1 surround sound, 2-channel stereo, and HDMI audio pass-through up to 5.1. To operate at its full potential, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max needs a 4K television set and content streaming services that support 4K/HDR content.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is almost 40% more powerful than the original model. The device will come with a better and faster user interface, with reduced application load time and fluid navigations. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max can stream content in 4K Ultra HD, support Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+ content as well. Alongside, users also get Dolby Atmos audio support. Since the device comes with Wi-Fi 6 technology, it will be able to stream with better speed. Like the previous model in the lineup, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max comes with an Alexa Voice Remote. Using the voice remote, users can navigate through the interface with the help of physical buttons, as well as their voice. The stick can output content at a resolution up to 2160p, 1080p, 720p up to 60fps.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max price

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max is available at a price of Rs. 6,499 and those interested can pre-order the product through the website. Shipments of the device will begin from October 7, 2021. In the United States, the Amazon Fire Stick 4K Max is available at a price of $59.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 4,400.