Amazon Latest Alexa Update Allows Users To Find The Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centres

Amazon has released a new update for its virtual assistant AI technology, Amazon Alexa, to help provide valuable information about COVID-19 vaccination centres and tests. Here is all the information about the new Amazon Alexa update.

How to find the nearest COVID-19 testing and vaccination centre using Alexa?

The makers of Amazon Alexa have now collaborated with the CoWIN portal, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website and MapMyIndia to gather all the information about the questions on COVID-19. The users can directly ask questions like ``How to find nearest COVID-19 testing and vaccination centre” using Alexa or “Where can I get a COVID-19 test?" The AI service will read out the details it will find on the internet. Developers claim that Alexa is capable of recognising the users’ location with their paired smartphone. This update also allows the users to use the CoWIN portal for booking an appointment. They also say that Alexa will also deliver COVID vaccine completion rates in India through information sourced from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website. All the users need to ask is “Alexa, how many people have been vaccinated in India?"

More about Alexa update

Apart from this, Amazon is currently working on joining hands with several NGOs such as Akshaya Patra, Give India and Goonj to make donations easier. The users will be able to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate now". This will make Alexa send an app notification and an SMS containing Amazon.in/donate link to make the transaction with their preferred NGO partner. To get all these updates, the users will need to have the latest version of Amazon Alexa. This can be checked directly on Alexa’s official page on Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Image Credit: PTI/ PIXABAY