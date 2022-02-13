Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Day Sale: Check deals on smartphones and TVs here

The Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale is currently offering deals on smartphones and smart TVs on the platform. As a part of the sale, several popular models such as the Apple iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G are available under discounts and the sale will be live till February 15, 2022.

Keep reading to know more about the deals in Amazon sales on Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus smartphones and televisions from Redmi and Samsung.

Amazon Mobile and TV Savings Days Sale

Deals on smartphones

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is up for grabs at Rs. 54,999, down from the regular price of Rs. 65,900. Additionally, interested buyers can get Rs.2,000 discount via Federal Bank Credit card transactions. The iPhone 12 was launched in 2020 and comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display along with an A14 Bionic chipset.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is currently available for Rs. 36,990, down from the original price of Rs. 74,999. The instant discount offer is the same as the one mentioned above. The smartphone was launched in 2021 in India, comes with a 6.5-inch 120Hz sAMOLED panel along with Snapdragon 865 5G chipset.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone is currently available for Rs, 39,999, down from the original price of Rs. 49,999. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 888 chipset, along with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a triple rear camera setup.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 24,999, which can be bought with an instant discount on Federal Bank cards at a lower price. The smartphone comes with Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset and has a 64MP triple rear camera.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G is currently available at Rs. 24,999, down from the original price of Rs. 34,999. It is equipped Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, an sAMOLED 120Hz display and a 64MP triple rear camera.

Deals on TVs