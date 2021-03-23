Amazon Sale: Amazon Announces Mega Music Fest With Exciting Offers On Wireless Earbuds

Music lovers can gather around as an exciting offer is hovering around the Internet that might catch your attention. E-commerce giant Amazon has announced a surprise sale called the Mega Music Fest that allows discounts on a wide range of products such as headphones, music instruments, Bluetooth speakers, etc. With the last date being tomorrow, March 24, customers are advised to flock to the Amazon app right away to catch the best true wireless earbuds under 5000. Let's find out what all brands of earbuds come under the latest Amazon Mega Music Fest.

Amazon Sale - Offers on Best True Wireless Earbuds

Boat Airdopes 441

Boat is easily eating up the music industry today because of its powerful speakers, sleek design and reasonable price. Among the alluring features, the best one is that they are also water and sweat resistant. The Airdopes that is originally priced at Rs.5,999 is available at Rs.1,999 at the Amazon Mega Music Fest.

Boult Audio AirBass Tru5ive Pro True Wireless Earbuds

Joining the troop is Boult Audio that is a relatively new brand and is nonetheless, gaining sizeable attention. What makes these earbuds unique is that it has the highest rated battery life with up to 36 hours. They, too, are sweat and water-resistant. This item is originally priced at Rs. 8,999 but is available at Rs. 2,499 after the discount.

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless (TWS)

'True wireless earbuds under 5000' is a rare sight to catch. Skullcandy is known for having the best quality earphones with special technical features. Originally priced at Rs. 8,999, Amazon Sale offers the wireless set at Rs.2,999.

Crossbeats Pebble True Wireless in-Ear Earbuds

Corssbeats is one of the most sought-after brands with hardly any negative reviews online. It's known for having the best look with smart colour combinations and a slim design, while also acing the competition for quality. Originally priced at Rs. 9,999, the earbuds are now available at Rs.3,299.

JBL C115TWS True Wireless Headphone

Even people far from being music lovers are aware of the brand JBL. It's the safest brand to choose with high points on comfort, battery life and sound. Four colour options are available for the Amazon sale at the moment, namely Red, White, Mint and Black. The earbuds are originally priced at Rs. 8,999 but are offered at Rs.4,399 until tomorrow.