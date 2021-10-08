Amazon Working To Develop New Smart Fridge Under Codename 'Project Pulse'

Amazon has already started expanding its base by entering new markets like the gaming, streaming and electronics sectors. The American online shopping platform is not stopping at this and recent leaks from Insider suggests that they are going to release a smart fridge soon. Developers have already started working on this smart fridge under the project codename, Project Pulse.

The most prominent of the features include the ability to track the inventory and purchase habits in order to predict what the user wants. The fridge can also help get these items delivered using online services. The tech community is surprised to see Amazon release this smart fridge because Samsung and LG have already taken a head-start to dominate the sector.

What is Project Pulse?

Amazon’s new smart fridge, Project Pulse will be able ot track the products’ expiration dates and also help the users by suggesting recipes based on using the products available in the inventory. Amazon is planning to achieve these features using technology using its Amazon Go cashier-less store, Amazon Go. Apart from this, reports about this project confirm that Amazon has already dedicated about $50 million a year to release their smart fridge and the developers have already been working on this project for a little over two years now. Keep in mind that these are just leaks and Amazon is yet to announce anything official related to the launch of this smart fridge.

More details from Business Insider’s reports confirm the Amazon has no plans to manufacture these refrigerators themselves and is currently looking for a manufacturer to partner with. With an extremely high price, Amazon will be aiming to target a niche customer base made up of high-income households and tech geeks who are willing to embracing this new technology released. Developers at Amazon have been trying their best to track the consumption habits of its customers. It is mostly so that they can come up with such innovative technologies that can make them stick to the Amazon ecosystem. More official information about the release of this upcoming Amazon smart fridge is supposed to release soon. Till then keep an eye out for any updates on Amazon’s official social media handles.