AMD Launches Radeon RX 6600 XT GPU, Terms It As The '1080p Gaming Flagship'

AMD has launched a new graphics card called RX 6600XT, which comes as a successor to RX 5600XT. The new model will deliver better performance owing to 9.6 teraflops of RDNA 2 technology and 8GB of GDDR6 RAM. The entry-level GPU will be priced at $379 and will deliver flagship-level 1080p gaming. Keep reading to know more about the latest GPU from AMD and how it stands among other Radeon processing units.

The next flagship 1080p GPU - AMD Radeon RX 6600XT

The RX 6600XT comes with 32 computing units and 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, which is capable to run an AAA title. Additionally, the device has a base clock speed of 2359 MHz and a boosted clock speed of 2589 MHz, drawing 160W of power. For reference, the RX 6900XT comes with 80 computing units, and the RX 6700 XT comes with 40 computing units. AMD is marketing their new graphics processor unit as a '1080p gaming flagship', which clearly conveys their focus on the budget-oriented 1080p gaming experience.

AMD is targeting the 1080p market along with this graphics processor, as most users either do not have the setup for 4K gaming or lack a monitor that can deliver seamless performance upon that resolution. Besides, the RX 6600 XT can also run titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Battlefield 5 at higher frame rates. The graphics processor is ideal for users who are running Nvidia GTX entry-level chipsets and will be available from August 11, 2021.

The RX 6600 XT offers an upgrade over AMD's 5000 series. With respect to frames per second. the GPU delivers up to 1.4x better performance as compared to RX 5600 XT and RX 5700. Perhaps the biggest claim by the California based company is that their latest graphic processing unit outperforms the RTX 3060 from Nvidia, which is a quite capable graphics card itself. In a press briefing, AMD also says that "we’re doing our best to get supply, but the demand is unprecedented, and also the supply constraints are real, so we are working with those situations at hand." addressing the global shortage and supply issue.