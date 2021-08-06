AMD Ryzen 5000 G Series Processors Released: Check Price, Specifications And Availability

AMD has managed to get the attention of the gamers after releasing their Ryzen 5000 G-Series processors. These are the latest and updated versions of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 G-Series processors which were released last year. The makers have added Radeon graphics and have built it on Zen 3 processors that could help the players with interest in esports and multiplayer gaming. The users are extremely curious to learn more about the AMD Ryzen 5000 G series price in India and specifications. Here is all the information about the new processors released by the American tech giants.

AMD Ryzen 5000 G series launched

The developers have released two versions of their new processors including Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G. AMD claims that the processor had the power to run some of the most difficult games including Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Metro: Exodus on 34-40 fps. This means that the processor is able to handle games at 1080p resolution which has now become a basic resolution rate after 4K and 8K’s release. Some other popular free-to-play but much lighter games like CSGO, Fortnite and League of Legends might just be able to handle gaming at 100fps. Here is also a list of AMD Ryzen 5000 G series specifications that have been released by AMD. Here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help the players know about the p[processing power of these processors.

AMD Ryzen 5000 G series specifications

Ryzen 5 5600G

Cores/Threads: 6 cores, 12 threads

Base/Boost Clock: 3.9 GHz, 4.4 GHz

Cache: 19MB Cache

i-GPU Specs: 7 CUs, 1.9 GHz

Power Draw: 65W TDP

Ryzen 7 5700G

Cores/Threads: 8 cores, 16 threads

Base/Boost Clock: 33.8 GHz, 4.6 GHz

Cache: 20MB Cache

i-GPU Specs: 8 CUs, 1.9 GHz

Power Draw: 65W TDP

AMD Ryzen 5000 G series price in India