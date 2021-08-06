Last Updated:

AMD Ryzen 5000 G Series Processors Released: Check Price, Specifications And Availability

AMD Ryzen 5000 G series processors have been released and the players are curious about it. Here is all the information about these new processors. Read more

AMD

AMD has managed to get the attention of the gamers after releasing their Ryzen 5000 G-Series processors. These are the latest and updated versions of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 G-Series processors which were released last year. The makers have added Radeon graphics and have built it on Zen 3 processors that could help the players with interest in esports and multiplayer gaming. The users are extremely curious to learn more about the AMD Ryzen 5000 G series price in India and specifications. Here is all the information about the new processors released by the American tech giants.

AMD Ryzen 5000 G series launched

 The developers have released two versions of their new processors including Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 7 5700G. AMD claims that the processor had the power to run some of the most difficult games including Assassin's Creed Odyssey and Metro: Exodus on 34-40 fps. This means that the processor is able to handle games at 1080p resolution which has now become a basic resolution rate after 4K and 8K’s release. Some other popular free-to-play but much lighter games like CSGO, Fortnite and League of Legends might just be able to handle gaming at 100fps. Here is also a list of AMD Ryzen 5000 G series specifications that have been released by AMD. Here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help the players know about the p[processing power of these processors. 

AMD Ryzen 5000 G series specifications

Ryzen 5 5600G

  • Cores/Threads: 6 cores, 12 threads
  • Base/Boost Clock: 3.9 GHz, 4.4 GHz
  • Cache: 19MB Cache
  • i-GPU Specs: 7 CUs, 1.9 GHz
  • Power Draw: 65W TDP

Ryzen 7 5700G

  • Cores/Threads: 8 cores, 16 threads
  • Base/Boost Clock: 33.8 GHz, 4.6 GHz
  • Cache: 20MB Cache
  • i-GPU Specs: 8 CUs, 1.9 GHz
  • Power Draw: 65W TDP

AMD Ryzen 5000 G series price in India

  • AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6 cores, 12 threads can be bought for Rs. 22,990 + GST (Rs. 27,128)
  • AMD Ryzen 7 5700G with 8 cores, 16 threads can be bought for Rs. 29,990 + GST (Rs. 35,388)
  • Available for sale via online and offline retailers like  PrimeABGB, MD Computers, Chroma, Amazon, Reliance Digital and more. No other information has been released about these new processors. 

