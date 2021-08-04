Apple AirPods 3: Here's Everything You Need To Know About It Before The Launch

Apple has been focusing on their headset line lately, the recent release of the AirPods Pro Max has certainly increased the hype that has been gathered around this line of products. The most anticipated headphones of Apple in 2021 are the Apple AirPods 3. This will be the third generation of the normal AirPods, the two other product lines being AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro Max. People have been inquisitive about what innovation is in store for Apple AirPods 3.

Apple AirPods 3

The first thing that people are most hyped about is its new design. The basic Apple AirPods line has been following the same design for the previous generation. The third iteration of this line will adopt an all-new design. According to reports, the new design isn't that different from its elder sibling, AirPods Pro. The stem of the AirPods will be reduced in size to match that of the Pro's.

Although it seems like the new AirPods will be adopting the AirPods Pro design but the active noise cancellation feature will not be carried over to the list of its features. Its Features include a new wireless chip that will help increase the range of the headphones and will also help in quick switching as well as quick pairing of devices. There have also been reports that its battery life will be receiving a significant improvement. Other features for the include a pressure-relieving system, which is a feature included in the AirPods Pro as well. Apple is trying to get the best of both worlds and include features from both the basic AirPods and the AirPods Pro.

Two things that most people want to know are its release date and price. As usual, the company hasn't come out with a release date yet but there are rumours about fall of 2021, during Apple's annual September event. Its price hasn't been disclosed either but many believe it would remain in the range of the previous generation i.e., around $199.

Image: appledsign/Instagram