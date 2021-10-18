Apple AirPods 3 With Spatial Audio & New Design Launched: Here's All About The New AirPods

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the much anticipated Apple Unleashed Event on October 18. The event saw the launch of new Apple products including the third-generation AirPods - AirPods 3. The AirPods 3 design is similar to the AirPods Pro but with added functions like sweat and water-resistance, spatial audio, adaptive EQ and much more.

Apple AirPods 3 price, functions and more

The new Airpods 3 have the same design as the AirPods Pro with the force sensor on the stem, minus silicon tips. The new AirPods are loaded with spatial audio and new low-distortion drivers with sweat and water resistance. Apple AirPods 3 also have an increased battery life of up to six hours. The tech giant said that 5 minutes of charge can provide up to one hour of use.

The new case of AirPods 3 is now wireless and enables four full charges for the AirPods enabling up to 30 hours of use. AirPods 3 (3rd Gen) will be available for Rs 18,500 and are available to order from apple.com/in/store. They will go on sale from October 26. The AirPods 2nd Gen will be available at the new price of Rs 12,900.

AirPods 3: $179

New design and battery life bump

Sweat and water resistance

MagSafe wireless charging case pic.twitter.com/mudzNnFj6l — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) October 18, 2021

Watch the live event below-

Apple is also announcing a series of other products, most significant of which is the Apple M1 Pro and Apple M1 Max CPUs for their latest line of Macbooks and Macs.

Other new products that were launched at the Apple Unleashed Event were-

Apple Homepod mini, available in new colours M1 Pro chipset with 10-core CPU 70% and upto 32GB of unified memory M1 Max chipset with up to 64GB memory and doubled 32-core GPU MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch equipped with M1 Max and M1 Pro chip

