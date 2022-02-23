Apple AirPods: Best deals available on Amazon, Walmart and Target

Apple AirPods are one of the most popular truly wireless earphones in the world. While the original AirPods (1st generation) was launched in 2016, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released several models in the lineup. In the following years, it launched the AirPods (2nd generation) with a wireless charging case. In 2019, Apple launched the AirPods Pro with better sound quality and battery life and last year, Apple launched the AirPods (3rd generation).

While these products might be a little too expensive at times, they can be purchased at a discounted price via several deals. As of now, there are a lot of online e-commerce platforms that are offering deals on Apple's AirPods. For international readers, sellers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart are offering a substantial discount on the listed price of AirPods. Read along to find out more details about the deals going on Apple AirPods.

Apple AirPods deals