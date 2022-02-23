Apple AirPods: Best deals available on Amazon, Walmart and Target

Apple AirPods are one of the most popular truly wireless earphones in the world. While the original AirPods (1st generation) was launched in 2016, the Cupertino-based tech giant has released several models in the lineup. In the following years, it launched the AirPods (2nd generation) with a wireless charging case. In 2019, Apple launched the AirPods Pro with better sound quality and battery life and last year, Apple launched the AirPods (3rd generation).
While these products might be a little too expensive at times, they can be purchased at a discounted price via several deals. As of now, there are a lot of online e-commerce platforms that are offering deals on Apple's AirPods. For international readers, sellers like Amazon, Target, and Walmart are offering a substantial discount on the listed price of AirPods. Read along to find out more details about the deals going on Apple AirPods.
Apple AirPods deals
- The Apple AirPods (2nd generation), which are now the most affordable AirPods out there are currently available on Amazon and Target for $119, down from the selling price of $129. The AirPods offer decent battery life and seamless connectivity with Apple devices.
- The Apple AirPods (3rd generation), which is the company's latest wireless earphones launched in October 2021 are currently available on Amazon, Target and Walmart for about $170, down from the selling price of $129. These AirPods support MagSafe technology for wireless charging and also come with water and sweat resistance.
- The Apple AirPods Pro launched in 2021 with wireless charging capability are undoubtedly the best AirPods that can be purchased by both iPhone and iPad owners. They are available on Target for $189.99, down from the selling price of $250.
- The Apple AirPods Max are currently available on Amazon for $450, which is a decent discount over the original price of the product at $549. Apple launched these as an extension of the AirPods lineup. They come with an over-head design, offer soft cushion padding and are available in multiple colours. One can match the colour of the Apple device with the AirPods Max as well. Stay tuned for more tech news.