Apple AirPods Pro 2 Likely To Discontinue The Heart Rate Sensor; All You Need To Know

AirPods are one of Apple's most popular products. Every year, millions of users around the world purchase the Apple AirPods as they provide excellent sound quality and seamless connectivity with other Apple devices. While Apple recently released the AirPods (3rd Generation) as the successor to the original AirPods (1st and 2nd Generation), it hasn't refreshed the AirPods Pro in a while.

However, multiple sources suggest that the Cupertino-based tech giant will release a new AirPods Pro model this year.

To recall, Apple released the AirPods Pro in 2019. As per Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple sold about 90 million units of its truly wireless earphone in the holiday season, 2021. It is not only a testament to the popularity of the product, but it is also why Apple would want to release new models in the lineup. Most recently, details about the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) have surfaced on the internet.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) won't feature heart rate tracking

According to a new report by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) won't feature a heart-rate sensor, which contradicts his previous report from 2021.

Now, it is important to mention that heart-rate sensing technology on earbuds already exists; truly wireless earphones that can measure users' heart rate include AmazFit PowerBuds and Jabra Elite Sports Earbuds. Additionally, Gurman also suggests that AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) won't come with body temperature measurement.

As per a recent report by 52audio.com, the upcoming AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will come with an improved H1 chipset. It would unlock features like self-adaptive active noise cancellation. Further, it will also feature Spatial Audio and audio sharing. Additionally, the chipset will also improve the current set of features on the AirPods Pro, including the Find My function, and wireless connectivity.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) could provide hearing aid functionality

Interestingly, the report also suggests that AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will be able to measure users' heart rate and body temperature as well. It might unlock an entirely new array of health-related features, depending upon how the heart rate sensor and the body temperature sensor work. Additionally, the device is also said to provide hearing aid functionality, wherein users could wear the AirPods as a hearing aid device.