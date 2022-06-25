Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) might feature self-adaptive noise cancellation: Report

After the launch of AirPods (3rd Generation), the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is expected to launch yet audio product, called the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation). It will come as the successor to the AirPods Pro launched in 2019 and is reported to be equipped with loads of new features. Keep reading to know more about the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation).

As per a recent report by 52audio.com, the upcoming AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will come with an improved H1 chipset. It would unlock features like self-adaptive active noise cancellation. Further, it will also feature Spatial Audio and audio sharing. Additionally, the chipset will also improve the current set of features on the AirPods Pro, including the Find My function, and wireless connectivity.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) could provide hearing aid functionality

Interestingly, the report also suggests that AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) will be able to measure users' heart rate and body temperature as well. It might unlock an entirely new array of health-related features, depending upon how the heart rate sensor and the body temperature sensor work. Additionally, the device is also said to provide hearing aid functionality, wherein users could wear the AirPods as a hearing aid device.

Apart from this, the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is said to charge via a USB Type-C port which unlocks higher charging speeds. The publication that has reported all these features has also released some renders of the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) charging case. Apparently, it seems to have a speaker vent at the bottom that will help users locate their AirPods Pro in case they are lost.

In related news, Apple might add some significant updates to the entry-level iPad this year. As per information accessed by the 9To5Mac, the successor of the iPad (9th Gen), the iPad (10th Gen) will feature a Type-C port, which can be found on all the other models, including the latest iPad Mini, iPad Air and the iPad Pro. What does this mean for iPad users? Well, the owners of the most affordable iPad will be able to connect their device with external displays via the Type-C port which will help in multitasking. Additionally, Type-C supports faster data transfer rates and charging speeds