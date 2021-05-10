Apple AirTag Users Attempt To Drill Holes On Devices To Avoid Buying 'extra' Accessories

Apple AirTag is the latest device launched by the company this year and was made available to purchase on April end. While the AirTags price is at $ 29 (Rs 2,137), the accessories required to use this product may cost additional dollars. This has led to many users trying to fix the product by themselves at home, instead of buying the accessories.

Apple AirTag users are drilling holes on their devices

A recent video shared by YouTuber Laterclips talks about how some people are drilling holes in their Airtag devices to avoid purchasing its accessories. Apple AirTag has been receiving positive reviews for its ability to track down items quickly. But a major design flaw has been highlighted as well.

The AirTag is a round device shaped like a coin. Unfortunately, it has no space or hole to enable a user to attach their keys or other valuables to the device. Which forces the user to buy accessories that work as the device’s cover and have a hole in that cover. This only means an additional cost to using the device.

The video reveals that there are users suggesting to each other online that they can easily drill a hole on their AirTag device. LaterClips on his podcast stated that he does not recommend drilling a hole on the device without examining it. Drilling a hole directly on the device could damage the product and it is better if the users buy the accessories.

However, another website, iFixit has given a full description of how Apple wasted the space in the middle of the device, where they could have easily designed a hole for valuables.

Use of AirTags?

The Apple AirTags are small, round-shaped devices that can be synced to a user’s Apple device and help them find anything important that they have a habit of losing. Apple AirTags are a useful accessory that makes it easier to track important items like keys, wallets, bags and other things. It can also be attached to a pet’s collar and can be used to track the things the AirTag is attached to. In fact, the users can track the exact location of the thing and it is synced to.

IMAGE: APPLE INSIDER TWITTER