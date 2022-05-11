Apple Announces End Of IPod After 2 Decades; Emotional Netizens Bid Adieu

After 20 years, Apple has officially announced the end of iPods. The company has officially announced that it will discontinue manufacturing Apple iPod going forward.

However, users can buy the latest iPod touch model until the existing supplies last in Apple stores. Steve Jobs announced the launch of the iPod to the world back in 2001. Apple iPod is officially 20 years old and would have completed 21 years on October 23. iPod is one of the ancient gadgets of Apple and now it is finally time to bid goodbye to the product.

Apple has officially stopped manufacturing iPods, a product that is 20 years old. Steve Jobs was able to turn Apple into the most profitable company in history with the launch of the iPod back in 2001.

The OG iPod marked the first MP3 player from Apple, which was able to store over 1,000 songs with a battery life of upto 10 hours. The iPod was a sensation when it was launched two decades ago.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said, “Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to the HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio, there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music.” He further said, “Customers can purchase iPod touch through apple.com, Apple Store locations, and Apple Authorized Resellers while supplies last.

iPod was a pocket-sized revolution that transformed the music industry and brought happiness to millions – and the spirit of iPod is still with us today. It was truly a team effort to bring it to life and we are honored to play a part in Apple’s history. https://t.co/sgl3FCdg3p — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) May 10, 2022

Since the official announcement, users have been saying goodbye to iPod on Twitter.

Another user shared a tombstone that looked identical to iPod.

All about Apple iPods

Apple was first introduced on October 23, 2001. Later, Apple went on manufacturing the latest updates for iPods due to its growing demand. Apple introduced iPod mini on February 20, 2004. The iPod mini was smaller in design and lighter to carry. Thereafter, Apple introduced the iPod nano (2nd generation) on 25th September 2006, and iPod Touch in 2007. However, Apple discontinued its production line of iPod Nano on July 27, 2017.