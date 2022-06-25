Apple Back To School Promotion Live Now; Check Discounts, Free AirPods & More Benefits

Apple has launched the Back to School promotion in India and it will last up to September 22, 2022. During the said period, eligible buyers will earn a chance to purchase select Apple products at discounted rates and get a pair of AirPods for free. Read more details about Apple's Back to School offer below, including who is eligible to avail of the offer, how it works and the list of gadgets.

Who is eligible for the Apple Back To School Offer

As mentioned on the official website of Apple, individuals eligible to purchase from the Apple Store for Education include teachers, staff, students and parents. Any employee of a public or private education institution in India is eligible. Furthermore, students attending or accepted into a tertiary education institution in India are also eligible. Additionally, parents of tertiary education students, including parents purchasing on behalf of their child, who is a student currently attending or accepted into a public or private tertiary education institution in India, are also eligible.

How does the promotion work?

Firstly, eligible buyers have to verify their Unidays account by entering the email ID given to them by an education institute. Thereafter, the purchasers will be able to redeem discounts on the following products. In addition, purchasers will also get a free pair of AirPods (2nd Generation) or Rs. 14,100 off on the AirPods (3rd Generation) or AirPods Pro.

Apple Back To School offer in India