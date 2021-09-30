Apple Collaborates With A-COLD-WALL To Release A Cement-grey Limited Edition Studio3

Beats is one of the most popular American consumer audio products manufacturer brands known all over the globe. After seeing immense success, Beats was finally turned into an Apple subsidiary in 2014. Makers are finally expanding their headphone roster by announcing their new limited edition Beats Studio3 wireless headphones. These are limited edition headphones because Apple has collaborated with A-COLD-WALL, a brand started by British designer, Samuel Ross. The new Beats Studio3 headphones have been picked up by the tech geeks and they are curious to learn more about it.

Image: Apple.com

Studio3 Beats headphones price

The latest limited edition Beats Studio3 wireless headphones will have a cement finish on the headphones as well as the ear cushions. Keep in mind that these limited-edition headphones have no changes to the internal system of the product and thus it is going to feature micro-USB charging and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity. Studio3 Beats headphones price on Apple’s online store is set at $349.95 on Apple's online store but the product is currently not available to order.

The original version of Beats Studio3 with several colour options is currently being sold at a price of $208. So only go for the headphones only if you are totally in love with the colour. It is expected that the makers are going to release more information about the release of headphones for other markets across the globe. It will only be offered in Cement Grey colours.

Image: Apple.com

More about Studio3 Beats headphones specifications

Since the specifications are literally the same, this limited Studio3 headphone will deliver similar sound quality to the one available currently. These headphones are powered by the Apple W1 chip that helps to improve connectivity time with Apple devices. Other significant features for the Beats Studio3 headphones include a comfortable fit, fast charging, high-quality bass performance and Pure Active Noise Cancellation.

Apple claims that the headphones can deliver about 22 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation. The main design of the headphones is the same making it one of the most advanced foldable headphones released by Beats. More details about the headphone's release date are expected soon.