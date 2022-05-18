Apple Considering Electronic Paper Display For Secondary Screen On Its Foldable Device

Rumours about Apple working on a foldable smartphone have been circling on the internet for quite some time. The latest piece of news comes from a known Apple analyst at TF International Securities Ming-Chi Kuo, who suggests that the Cupertino-based tech giant is testing electronic paper display for its upcoming foldable device. Such a type of display is found on e-readers like Kindle. Read along to find out more details about the analyst's tip on Apple's foldable device.

On May 17, 2022, Kuo took to his Twitter handle to share that Apple is testing E Ink's Electronic Paper Display (EPD) for its upcoming foldable device. The company will use EPD for the foldable's "cover screen & tablet-like applications." As of now, mainstream foldable smartphones available in the market include Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Out of these, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a large cover screen in addition to the main display that unfolds. From what it sounds like, the analyst is suggesting that Apple could use EPD for its foldable's outer display, which is used when the device is folded.

EPDs might be used on foldable devices soon, suggests Ming-Chi Kuo

In the second part of his tweet, Kuo mentions that the colour EPD "has the potential to become a mainstream solution for foldable devices' must-have cover/second screen thanks to its excellent power-saving." The analyst is referring to EPD's power-efficient nature. As it is already tough to manufacture all the components of a smartphone inside a foldable's form factor, there is very limited space for a battery. Hence, foldable smartphones, at least at the moment, cannot have large batteries. Hence, to save battery, EPDs might be used as the secondary display on such devices. While this seems to be an early report, more information about the Apple foldable smartphone should surface in the coming days.

In related news, Ming-Chi Kuo has also predicted that lightning port products including AirPods, Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, Mouse, and MagSafe Battery pack - all Apple accessories might switch to USB-C in the foreseeable future. Earlier, Bloomberg's Marck Gurman mentioned that Apple is testing iPhones with USB-C ports. The report comes after known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested earlier this week that the company is planning to equip iPhone with a USB-C port. Interestingly, both the reports suggest that Apple will take its time to equip the iPhones with a USB-C port and hence, readers should now expect this to happen anytime before 2023. To speculate, Apple may launch the iPhone 15 in the year 2023, so it should be safe to say that the iPhone 15 will come with a USB-C port.