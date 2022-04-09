Apple Could Be Working On Dual USB-C Fast Charger, Support Document Reveals Details

Fast charging has been around for quite some time now. Manufactures like OnePlus, Realme, and even Samsung have started to include support for fast wired charging on their smartphone. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has not caught up to the fast charging game yet. While Oppo recently showcased what a 240W wired charging setup would look like at the Mobile World Congress, iPhone users have to settle for 20W charging even after paying a hefty amount. That said, Apple might be working on a fast charger for iPhones.

According to a new report by 9to5Mac, Apple might release a new USB-C wall adapter with increased power output. Citing a support document, the publication says that Apple is working on a “new 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter.” While there are chances that the product has been scrapped altogether, there is a possibility that Apple could release the power adapter in future. Additionally, it has also been mentioned that Apple removed the support document shortly after publishing it, implying that it could have been uploaded mistakenly.

The latest iPhone 13 Pro Max supports 27W fast charging

Notably, the product could be Apple’s first dual USB-C charger, which means that it would be able to charge multiple iPhones at the same time. Potentially, the device could charge a couple of iPhones along with an Apple Watch. The publication mentions the fast-charging capacity of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is 27W and says that with 35W of power, the charger could juice up an iPhone 13 Pro Max with an Apple Watch simultaneously. According to the support document, the device supports USB0C Power Delivery as well.

Given that Apple does not supply a fast charger yet, there is a strong chance that this product will come out in the future. However, Apple could launch it with the new and improved version of MagSafe that could support faster-charging speed as well. Anyways, it is not known whether the company intends to launch this product and if at all it does, the availability and price are not known at the moment as well. Stay tuned for more updates related to Apple and other tech news.