Apple Event 2022: New 'breakthrough' M1 Ultra Chip Added To The Apple Family

Apple announced the addition of a new powerful processor to the Apply Silicon family by introducing the new specs of the chip M1 Ultra.

iMac

Apple hosted its hotly-buzzed Peak Performance event on March 8, 2022, and introduced a range of new products. From iPhone SE to the new iPad Air, the tech giant also introduced new specifications to enhance the experience for users. After introducing its high range M1 chip that turned MacBook Air, Mac Mini and computers into portable powerhouses, Apply has now added its new and last member to the Apple Silicon family. 

Apple launched M1 Ultra

At the Peak Performance 2022 event, Apple introduced the newest member to its family called the M1 Ultra. Earlier, Apple M1 Max was touted as the most powerful processor by the company, however, with the introduction of the M1 Ultra, the chip is considered to be a breakthrough in Apple Silicon. The new chip is optimised with low latency, massive bandwidth and power efficiency.

Moreover, it has the ability to perform eight times faster than the original M1 chip. It is also loaded with a powerful 20-core CPU and a huge 64-core GPU. The M1 Ultra promises more power than the 16-core CPUs while using 90% less power. The new chip is a blend of two M1 Max chips together which provides an enhanced experience for users in terms of video editing and 3D rendering. 

The chip also houses a powerful and unique feature called a die-to-die interconnect that allows it to connect multiple chips. It is loaded with 128GB unified memory along with 20-core CPU and 64-core GPU. 

