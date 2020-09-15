Apple Event Live Stream Sept 15: Where To Watch The Time Flies Event Live Stream?

Many fans and tech enthusiasts are waiting for Apple Inc to unveil its latest products and upcoming software in the Time Flies event. The Apple Event is going to live today i.e. September 15, 2020, and the level of curiosity keeps up increasing with every passing moment. This is the reason why many fans are wondering about where to watch Apple Event Live Stream. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Where to watch Apple Event Live Stream?

Apple had planned a virtual event due to the current situation of Coronavirus dangers. Nevertheless, the Apple Event Live Stream is expected to constitute a pre-recorded video from Steve Jobs Theater and Apple Park. The Apple Time Flies Event is going to be huge, as the organisation is going to Livestream it through various channels including the official website Apple.com, its YouTube channel, and through the Apple TV app.

Apple Event Live Stream time

The American company is going start streaming the online event at exactly 10 AM PDT i.e. 10:30 PM IST. This news was announced by Apple's official Twitter handle recently. One can watch Apple Event Live Stream through various channels mentioned above.

Apple has been making a lot of news recently due to the incredible lineup of gadgets that it is going to reveal in today's event. The Apple Event expected to reveal two brand new smartwatches. One of the watches is going to be the successor to the Series 5 and the other is said to be a cheaper alternative which will compete with Fitbit in the market.

Apart from this, a new iPad Air with AirPods-branded over-ear headphones called AirPods Studio might also be revealed through the event. The Tech enthusiasts are also expecting the pre-displayed iOS 14, macOS Big Sur and iPadOS 14 to be launched in the Apple Event 2020. However, the much-awaited Apple iPhone 12 series smartphones may not be unveiled due to the delay confirmed by Apple CFO Luca Maestri.

