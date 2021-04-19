Apple Event Rumours: Apple To Announce IMac On April 20th, 2021?

The much awaited Apple Event will premiere on Tuesday, April 20th, 2021. Apple Event rumours are continuously stirring up and the latest one among many is that Apple may announce new Apple iMac tomorrow. A tipster has even leaked information that a retro coloured iMac may get unveiled during the spring event.

Apple Event rumours regarding iMac

A tipster Lovetodream took to his Twitter handle and posted an image of Apple’s April 20 invite artwork. The post also included an image of a colourful G3 iMac lineup with all its colours. This comes after the tipster had tweeted an image of the event invite with the caption, “enjoy these colours”. Check out the tweet of the same below.

Earlier, tipster Jon Prosser had mentioned that Apple’s new iMac computers will be launched in a variety of colours similar to the old iMac computers. So the recent tweet by Lovetodream makes the predictions of Prosser somewhat correct. A number of netizens are waiting to see if Apple launches an iMac computer next week or makes an announcement about the same at Apple’s Spring Loaded event.

Other rumours about Apple Event 2021

AirPods 3

A report in Forbes suggests that another Apple tipster, Uncle Pan had revealed an image of the redesigned buds. The cost, according to the media portal and tipster, is predicted to start from $ 199. This when converted to INR, amounts to nearly Rs 15 thousand. This price is 25% higher than the cost of the AirPods gen two which were priced at $159 initially. AirPods is one of the most popular products by Apple without a doubt. It has also been tipped that Airpods 3 might have wireless charging. Moreover, the media portal suggests that the new design borrows heavily from AirPods Pro.

Image credits: AirPods 3 leaks Uncle Pan Weibo.com

iPhone 13 Mini

An image of Apple’s upcoming lineup of iPhones has been leaked where one can see a CAD drawing of what seems to be iPhone 13 mini. The new leak indicates that iPhone 13 mini is identical to the current iPhone 12 mini barring the rear camera design. The image was released on Weibo and the iPhone 13 mini is expected to release in September this year.

Image credits: Weibo.com

Promo Image: Apple's official website