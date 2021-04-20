Apple Event Spring Loaded: New Aipods 3, New IPad Pro And More To Come

Apple is back again with a whole new event for its audience and this one is called Spring Loaded. This new Apple event is just around the corner and the anticipation for it is growing higher by the hour. Many people have no idea what to expect from the Apple event. This new Apple event is all set to bring a whole new range of products to the lives of the consumers. Many people want to learn more about Apple Event time in India.

Apple Event Time in India

The time and date for the Apple Spring Loaded event have been announced a while back. For the people that don’t know, the Spring Loaded event is set to take place on April 20 at 10:30 PM IST. Many people are curious about where to watch the Apple event live.

Where to watch the Apple Event Live?

People that are wondering how to watch the Apple event don’t need to worry as Apple has got them covered. There are several ways to watch the Apple Event Live Stream, check them out below:

Apple Website: All of Apple’s events are live-streamed on their website, this website can be accessed through any browser. The people just need to head over to apple.com and they’ll find the live stream on the home page itself.

Apple Youtube: Apple has an official youtube channel. People can head over to this youtube channel to watch the Apple event live stream as all events are live-streamed on their youtube channel. Users can use any device that supports youtube to view the Apple event Live Stream. Check out the link embedded below:

Apple TV: On the day of the event, Apple TV will feature the event on their main page for users to see the Apple event Live stream. Users can use any Apple device to access Apple TV and watch the Apple event live.

What to expect from Apple event?

Apple Spring Loaded event is supposed to be the Spring Hardware event for the company. In this event, the company will be making some changes and bringing out revamped devices. There are a couple of things that are expected from this Apple Spring event, check them out below:

One of the products that have been talked about the most is the Airpods 3, many expect the 3rd generation of the Airpods shall be released during the Spring Loaded event

iPad Pro will be receiving some upgrades along with the classic iPad and iPad Air

The iMacs haven’t seen any changes from 2012 and during this event, they are expected to have a complete design overhaul along with a Pro Display XDR Monitor.

The Apple TV 4K along with Airtags are also expected to release during this event.

Promo Image Source: appltrack Twitter