Apple Event Time In Australia: What To Expect From The Upcoming Apple Event?

Apple is bringing back the Apple Event today and it is probably the only thing everybody is talking about at the moment. The Apple event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus, where the company is expected to announce the release of its upcoming products and plans. Netizens have already started trending the event all over Twitter and social media and are attaching big expectations with it. What time will the Apple event be live in Australia? What to expect from the Apple event? Here's what we can look forward to.

Apple Event Time in Australia

As per the official website of Apple, the much-awaited event will commence at 10:00 AM PDT. For interested viewers from Australia, this time translates to 3:00 AM AEST, 2:30 AM ACST and 1:00 AM AWST on April 21. There are several ways in which one can catch the Apple event live. The Apple event will air on the official website as well as Apple's official YouTube channel. Viewers can set a reminder on YouTube to get notified when the Apple event goes live.

What to expect from the Apple event?

As per the rumours floating around the Internet, the tech giant is set to unveil the iPad Pro, Apple Pencil 3, the all-new iMac and AirPods 3 to name a few. AirPods had seen a huge success when it first came out, so naturally, people are expecting Apple to bring it back. The updated version is said to be equipped with Dolby Atmos support and spatial audio with a more modern and sleek look. An image of Apple’s upcoming lineup of iPhones was leaked on Weibo not too long ago, suggesting that the release of the iPhone 13 mini is right around the corner.

Netizens are also hoping to finally get to see Apple AirTags, which has been teased for several years now. The bottle cap-sized tracker is designed to find misplaced gadgets with the help of an app. Its conception has been indirectly referenced a couple of times in iOS 14.5. As a result, Apple analysts are betting high on its release this year. Apple TV, which was last updated in 2017, is seemingly going to be making a return, too, with support for 120Hz displays and a new processor.

Image Source: Apple official website