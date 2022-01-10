Apple Fitness+ Getting Collections And Time To Run On January 10; Read Details

Apple is releasing Collections and Time to Run for Apple Fitness+ today. While Collections is a curated collection of workouts and meditations from the Apple Fitness+ library, Time to Run is a new audio running experience that has been designed to help users in improving at running. Additionally, Apple is also launching the third season of Time to Walk, which is yet another audio experience for Apple Watch users.

In its official blog post, Apple mentions that "Apple Fitness+, the first fitness and wellness service built entirely around Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all, is introducing Collections and Time to Run on January 10." Adding to it, the vice president of Fitness Technologies at Apple says "At the beginning of a new year, we know many people are looking for new ways to go after their goals. With these new additions, Fitness+ makes it easy to get motivated and stay active anywhere, with the most complete library of high-quality and diverse content to train your mind and body, no matter where you are on your fitness journey."

What is Apple Fitness+ Collections?

Apple Fitness+ is introducing Collections, which is a curated series of workouts and meditations from the Apple Fitness+ library. The Collections will draw from about 2,000 studio-style workouts and guided meditations. It will provide a completely new experience to the users and will help them stay motivated. At launch, the six Collections that will be available with the launch include 30-Day Core Challenge. Improve Your Posture with Pilates, Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses, Run Your First 5K, Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips, Wind Down for a Better Bedtime.

Apple Fitness+ Time to Run and Time to Walk

According to Apple, "Time to Run on Fitness+ is a new audio running experience designed to help users become more consistent and better runners, with each episode focused on a popular running route in some of the most notable and iconic locations." It will include episodes with motivational and energizing music with playlists curated by Fitness+ trainers. At the time of launch, Time to Run will include three episodes for London, Brooklyn and Miami Beach. Additionally, Time to Walk "features some of the world’s most interesting and influential people, who share stories, photos, and music with Fitness+ subscribers."

Image: Apple