Apple Glass Could Possibly Be A Game-changer For People Who Need Vision Correction; Read

The Apple Glasses are rumoured to be released sometime this year. While there have been a lot of leaks and reports that suggest several features and other aspects of the device, Apple Glasses might be able to correct the eyesight of users who wear prescription glasses. In a recent patent titled "Tunable and foveated lens systems," Apple seems to have discussed how the smart glasses will adjust their lenses to rectify the eye condition of users.

All-in-all, the patent suggests that Apple Glasses could be an alternative to the regular corrective lenses that are used by people with hypermetropia or myopia. The optical material inside the Apple Glasses' lenses will be voltage regulated, as mentioned above. Additionally, it might also feature eye-tracking technology that can track the movement of the user's eye and apply voltage to that specific area in the lens to correct the user's vision.

How will the Apple Glasses correct vision?

In the patent, Apple suggests achieving the eye-adjusting glasses by using a bunch of lenses for each eye in the form of a liquid crystal adjustable lens along with a fluid-filled lens. Inside the liquid crystal lenses, there can be multiple layers of optical material that can replicate the refractive properties of a traditional concave or a convex lens that is used to correct short or long-sightedness. The optical material inside the lenses will be accompanied by electrodes that will contain the phase of the material and the amount of light that passes through it.

Apple's mixed reality headset might be launched in 2022

While the mixed reality headset is rumoured to be priced around $3,000, it is highly unlikely that it would appeal to the masses who can access VR games on Meta's Oculus Quest 2 priced at $299. The report by Bloomberg also suggests that Apple might use the device to make way for affordable devices that might be released by the company in the future. Mark Gurman claims that Apple is "planning to unleash its own pricey device with advanced chips, displays, sensor and avatar-based features as early as next year". The mixed reality headset will allow users to interact with the environment around them with the help of digital entities.

It is important to note that Apple is expected to launch its mixed reality headset this year. As the name suggests, the Apple mixed reality headset will use a combination of virtual and augmented reality to provide users with unique experiences. That being said, a recent report by 9To5Mac quotes Bloomberg's Marj Gurman saying "I've been told pretty directly that the idea of a completely virtual world where users can escape to - as they can in Meta Platforms/Facebook's vision of the future - is off-limits from Apple." Building upon this, it is being speculated that Apple is either not working on Metaverse related products or does not want to do that.