Apple HomePod Mini new colour models go on sale in India: Check price here

While announcing the new MacBook Pro models, Apple also announced new colours of the HomePod Mini smart speaker. These new models are finally available in India from today, i.e. November 24, 2021. While the HomePod Mini was available in Space Grey and White colours, the new colours added to the lineup include Blue, Yellow and Orange. These smart speakers by Apple can be bought via Apple's Indian website.

HomePod Mini was announced by Apple last year, as the Cupertino-based tech giant discontinued HomePod speakers. Now that the smart speaker is available in multiple colours, users will have multiple options to select from. It is important to note that the new colour models of the HomePod Mini are priced the same as the standard versions. These speakers are available in selected markets around the world. Currently, the speaker is available at Rs. 9,900 in India.

Apple HomePod Mini specifications

The Apple HomePod Mini come with full-range drivers along with dual passive radiators for deep bass and sharp highs. Apple has designed a custom acoustic waveguide for 360 degrees sound output. There are a total of four microphones on the device so that a user can access Siri while standing far from the speakers. Apple HomePod Mini support AirPlay 2. Additionally, users can also pair to speakers to form a stereo setup. The smart speakers have touch controls including a single tap to play/pause music, double-tap to skip, triple-tap to skip back and touch and hold to activate Apple's voice assistant.

During the Apple Unleashed event, Apple announced its new Music Voice Plan. The Apple Music Voice Plan will come with a personalised in-app experience with suggestions and playlists based on the owner's music preferences, which will be deduced from recently played songs using Apple's voice assistant Siri. The paid service will be available for users in India later this year and those interested can also opt for a free trial.

Upon the launch of Apple Music Voice Plan, Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music and Beats says that "Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together. With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world."