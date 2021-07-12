Apple IMac 2021 Leaks: Larger IMacs, New Processing Chip And Other Updates

Apple iMac has been a great system that is getting a lot of attention from the tech geeks recently. This is mostly because of the different rumours and leaks that have surfaced on the internet. A recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has been gaining the tech community's attention recently and it surely reveals a number of new updates for the new Apple iMac. His reports suggest that the new iMac 2021 size will be increased considerably. Apart from this, a number of other leaks have surfaced on the internet and here is all the information on the internet about the upcoming Apple iMac.

Apple Leaks: New iMac size and processor

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple might just replace their older 21.5-inch version of iMac with Apple iMac 24 inch. On the other hand, this could also suggest that the bigger version of the iMac which is 27 inches could be replaced with a new 30-inch model. These are just rumours and nothing official has been announced by the makers yet. His story also mentioned that the new iMac 2021 is not going to be powered by the M1 chip. This is mostly because a new rumoured M2X processor is in the works and might be used for these new releases. The experts had expected Apple to reduce the size of their iMacs in future but this leak directly opposes those claims and speculations.

Apart from this, a number of other information has also been in talks about the new Macbook. A leak by Display Supply Chain Consultants suggests that the Touch Bar is supposedly getting removed from the laptops. The Touch Bar feature was released for selective MacBook Pros of 2016. Believing these leaks could be a bit difficult as Apple’s Touch Bars are still the #3 applications with an 18 per cent unit share and 1.2 per cent revenue share in Q1'21. But they still say that the feature might just be removed from the MacBook Pro. Well, this can now be a bit believable because of the similar reports that were released by Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman. It might not be a great idea because of the number of features provided by a number of different shortcuts related to the content that is being displayed on the screen. Apart from this, no other information has been released by Apple.