Apple imports new iPhone and iPad models to India for testing: Report

In the coming months, Apple is exptected to hold a huge launch event. The company is believed to release quite a low of new devices, including a budget iPhone, rumoured to be known as the iPhone SE+ 5G, new iPad Air 5th Generation, new Mac Mini and more. The Spring event by Apple is rumoured to take place in the months of April or May. However, months ahead of the expected launch, some new iPhones and iPads have been imported to India for testing.

According to 91Mobiles, a couple of new Apple devices have been imported to India for testing. These devices include a new budget iPhone and two new iPads. In coherence with the previous updates, the devices mentioned in the report could be the new iPhone SE, which is also rumoured to be called the iPhone SE+ 5G. Additionally, the new iPad models imported to the country could be the iPad Air 5 and a new budget iPad.

New iPhone and iPads imported to India for testing

As mentioned in the report, as many as three budget iPhone models have come to the India for testing and reviewing purposes. These iPhones carry the model numbers A2595, A2783, and A2784. Further, the price of the new iPhone is said to be around $300, which roughly translates to Rs. 23,000. While the report does not confirm this iPhone to be the iPhone SE 3, it is the most logical speculation as Apple’s iPhone SE models are priced in this bracket.

In addition to the iPhone, two new iPads have also been imported to the country for testing. The first iPad carries the model numbers A2588 and A2589 and it could be priced between $500 - $700, which roughly translates to Rs. 37,500 to Rs. 52,300. It is being speculated that this is the new iPad Air 5. Then there is another iPad that seems to be more affordable, priced at around Rs. 22,500, along with the model numbers A2757 and A2761.

Most recently, three new Apple devices were certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission, which is a Russian regulator authority. Out of these three, two devices are strongly believed to be the new iPhone SE (which might be called the iPhone SE+ 5G) and the new iPad Air 5th Gen models. The identifiers used for both the devices were A2595 and A2588 respectively. This corroborates the previous reports about Apple holding a Spring event this year.