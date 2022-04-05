Apple increases the price of AirPods post Indian custom duty hike

After the recent hike in customs duty by the Indian government, Apple has increased the price of its AirPods in the country. These prices are already reflected on the official Indian website of the company. From what it looks like, the Cupertino-based company has hiked the prices of Apple AirPods (2nd generation), Apple AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro and AirPods Max. Keep reading to know more about the hike in prices of AirPods by Apple India.

In general, the company has raised the price of the products mentioned above by around 10%. Additionally, the maximum increase of Rs. 6,200 is observed in the most expensive AirPods model, the AirPods Max. However, it is important to mention that the increased prices are updated on Apple India's online store. Other e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital have these products listed at the old pricing only.

Apple AirPods increased prices

Apple AirPods (2nd generation): released in 2019, the device is priced at Rs. 14,100 on Apple India, up from the original price of Rs. 12,900. Altogether, the device has witnessed a hike of Rs. 1,200.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation): released in 2021, the device is available for Rs. 20,500, up from the original price of Rs. 18,500, witnessing a hike of Rs. 2,000.

Apple AirPods Pro: the device was released in 2019. It is currently available on the official website for Rs. 26,300, up from the original price of Rs. 24,900, witnessing a hike of Rs. 1,400.

AirPods Max: initially launched in December 2020, the Apple AirPods Max is currently priced at Rs. 66,100, up from the original price of Rs. 59,900. Altogether, the device has witnessed a price hike of Rs. 6,200.

The price hike seems to impact products that the company imports from other countries in India. As of now, Apple only assembles select iPhone models in the country, including iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE. Although, Apple is reportedly going to start the production of the iPhone 13 in India as well. As production starts next month, the prices of iPhone 13 in the country are expected to go down.