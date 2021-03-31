Apple IPhone 13 To Launch In 3rd Quarter Of 2021; A15 Chip Starts Production In May

Speculation for Apple's iPhone 13 is high as the company gets closer to releasing their next flagship Apple device. Apple fans have been waiting with baited breaths to learn of any new leaks and information that comes out regarding the iPhone 13. According to a new report by the DigiTimes website, TSMC is going to start production of the A15 processor in May. Read on to know more about iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 Release Date

Apple is known for launching new models in the second half of the year. According to 9to5Mac, a report by Daniel Ives at Wedbush stated that iPhone 13 is set to launch in the third week of September. The news that the A15 chips are already going into production means the latest iPhone 13 is on schedule for launch. However, given the delayed launch of the iPhone 12 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are chances that the iPhone 13 release date will be pushed to October.

iPhone 13 Price

As of now, Apple hasn't revealed the prices of any of the coming iPhone 13 models. It can be expected that iPhone 13 will be launched at a similar price as that of iPhone 12. The iPhone 12 is available at a starting price of 999 dollars (about Rs 78,000 in India) so the iPhone 13 could launch at a similar or slightly higher price.

About iPhone 13

Apple hasn't made any solid announcements regarding the iPhone 13 yet. However, many tech publications have published leaks relating to the specifications and features of the iPhone 13. According to the latest rumours, the new iPhone 2021 lineup smartphones will feature a 120Hz always-on display. The phone is said to be coming with a smaller notch this time around and a bigger battery. The upcoming iPhone 13 could have a 1TB storage option.

Previously, the iPhone 12 had a maximum of 512GB. That means iPhone 13 could have almost double the storage compared to the iPhone 12. Prior to this, only iPad pro featured the 1TB storage capacity. The lineup is also anticipated to have features like portless, touch ID and 120Hz high-refresh-rate screens, which are all first for Apple iPhone. Stay tuned for more news related to the iPhone 13 and Apple.

Image Source: Unsplash