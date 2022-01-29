Apple launches iOS 15.4 beta, new features include Face ID with mask and Universal Control

After the launch of iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, Apple has released the beta version of iOS 15.4 and other operating systems that are associated with it, like the iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS. The iOS 15.4 has been launched for testing by beta users and contains a lot of new features, including Univeral Control and Face ID with Mask. Keep reading to know more about these features.

New features in the iOS 15.4 beta

With the new Uniserval Control feature, Apple users will be able to work on the same keyboard and mouse for all the iPads and Macs they own. Especially for the users who work on multiple Apple devices at one time, the feature will eliminate the hassle of changing the pair of keyboard and mouse on switching to a different device. As and when the feature arrives, users will be able to drag their mouse out of the screen of one device until it appears on the other.

Another feature that has been included in the iOS 15.4 beta is Face ID with a mask. Essentially, iPhone users will be able to unlock their device while wearing masks as the Face ID tech will scan and recognise the area around the user's eyes, which is not covered by the mask. Although experts are raising concerns about the security of this feature, it is a part of the iOS 15.4 beta and will work on the latest iPhone, including iPhone 12 and later models.

Apple has recently launched iOS 15.3 for all users

Apple recently released the iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 and has asked users to update to the version immediately. Actually, iOS 15.3 for iPhones and iPadOS 15.3 for iPads contain a security fix that prevents the exploitation of security bugs on the previous version of the operating system. However, the update comes after Apple recently ended support for iOS 14. The company won't be releasing any security updates for iOS 14 and hence, users have to upgrade to the latest iOS 15.3.

As mentioned on the official Apple Support website, the iOS 15.3 contains quite a few security bug fixes. Starting from the first, a memory corruption issue that may lead to arbitrary code execution, named CVE-2022-22584 was fixed. Another issue that has been fixed was related to iCloud, which allowed an application to access a user's files. A bug mentioned as "IOMobileFrameBuffer" on the official support site was able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Additionally, Apple has also fixed the IndexedDB JavaScript issue that might have allowed websites to access the browsing history of the user.