Apple Likely To Redesign MacBook Air With New Mini-LED Display Ahead Of Mid-2022 Launch

The tech community has been flooded with leaks and speculations about the upcoming generation of Apple MacBooks. A recent leak from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s research report releases some valuable information about the Apple MacBook Air. The analyst claimed Apple MacBook Air will launch with a new design in mid-2022. After this, the gaming community is curious to learn more about the upcoming generations of MacBooks. Read more about the new Apple MacBook Air 2022.

Apple MacBook Air 2022 redesign to launch mid-2022

Earlier, rumours had also confirmed the release of a MacBook Air with a new design around the same time next year. Kuo’s reports claim the new MacBook Air design will be extremely similar to the MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch models. They are going to be loaded with a mini-LED display, flatter top and bottom edges. Kuo also said that BOE is going to supply the mini-LED display for the upcoming MacBook Air.

On the other hand LG, Sharp, and Foxconn will supply mini-LED displays for the MacBook Pro models. Talking about the processing power of the device, Apple was supposedly working on releasing a new M-series Apple Silicon chips for their laptops. Other accessibility features like a MagSafe-compatible magnetic charger will be added to the laptop series.

(Image Credit: Appletesterrus/Twitter)