Apple MacBook Air M1 Price: Check Out Best Deals From Leading Retailers

Apple launched the MacBook Air M1 in 2020. Over the traditional Intel processors, the M1 chip developers used by Apple in the laptop provides better performance and power efficiency. Additionally, Apple has also introduced the successor for its M1 chip, the M1 Pro and M1 Max. However, these chips are limited to the MacBook Pro lineup for now. Nevertheless, for those who are working from home and need an Apple MacBook for their tasks, it might be a good time to purchase one as the leading retailers in India are providing deals and discounts on the device. Keep reading to know about the current Apple MacBook Air M1 price in India.

Deals on Apple MacBook Air M1

At Unicorn India , the Apple MacBook Air M1 (8/256GB) is priced at Rs. 85,469m down from the listing price of Rs. 92,000. However, with ICICI, Kotak and SBI bank cards, interested buyers can avail an additional Rs. 6,000 cashback, bringing down the effective price of the notebook to Rs. 79.468. While compiling this report, the MacBook Air M1 went out of stock on Unicorn's official website. Although, the stocks might be available in near future.

At Croma , the Apple MacBook Air M1 (8/256GB) is currently available at Rs. 83,900, down from the original price of Rs. 92,900. There are two additional offers that can be claimed. Firstly, using MasterCard credit or debit cards can fetch buyers an additional discount of Rs. 1,000. Secondly, there is another offer that will provide a flat 13% discount on MacBook for students and teachers, bringing down the effective price for the Apple notebook to Rs. 80,823.

Reliance Digital is selling the Apple MacBook Air M1 (8/256GB) at Rs. 84,990. Additionally, buyers can avail an additional Rs. 1,000 discount by using HDFC bank cards, bringing down the effective price of the MacBook Air M1 to Rs. 83,990.

Tata Cliq is retailing the Apple MacBook Air M1 (8/256GB) at Rs. 88,255. However, there is an additional discount on MacBook worth Rs. 6,000, and it can be available using ICICI, Kotak or SBI bank cards. The offer brings down the effective price of the laptop to Rs. 82,255.

Vijay Sales is currently selling the Apple MacBook M1 (8/256GB) for Rs. 84,900, down from the original price. Using an SCB credit card, buyers can also avail of an additional discount of Rs. 3,000, bring down the effective price to Rs. 81,900.

Image: Apple