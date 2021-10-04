Apple MacBook Pro 16" Depleting Stock An Indication Of A New Product Launch?

While Apple is expected to launch a new MacBook Pro model anytime soon, the 16" MacBook Pro stocks are reportedly depleting. The rumours regarding Apple refreshing the MacBook Pro lineup with second-generation M1X or M2 chips has been floating on the Internet since March earlier this year when Apple appeared in Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). However, Apple did not announce any new MacBook models and since then, there has been no official announcement date as well.

According to a tweet by American YouTuber Luke Miani, the MacBook Pro 16" was not available at a dozen Apple stores, which does not happen under normal circumstances. While trying to purchase a new MacBook Pro 16" model, the tech YouTuber found out that no Apple store near him had the particular model in stock. Posting about it on Twitter, he says "There are 12 Apple stores within a 30-mile radius of me and not one of them has a single 16" MacBook Pro in stock. Coincidence? I think not[sic]." Miani is implying that Apple is preparing for the launch of new MacBook Pro models, in both 14" and 16" sizes, and hence stocks for the current generation of laptops is not available.

There are 12 Apple Stores within a 30 mile radius of me and not one of them has a single 16 inch MacBook Pro in stock... coincidence? I think not pic.twitter.com/EQlRyQ8b6v — Luke Miani (@LukeMiani) October 2, 2021

Apple might launch the MacBook Pro with M1X next month

According to a report by Bloomberg, Apple is planning to hold a launch event sometime next month, specifically for the MacBook lineup of laptops. These laptops are expected to come with new and improved M1X chipsets, which will give the MacBook a pro-grade performance. Additionally, the upcoming MacBook Pro models are also expected to come with a refreshed design and a better display. In 2020, Apple launched the new MacBooks through a launch event in the month of November and there is a high chance of the same happening this year.

The Apple M1 chip is drastically better than the Intel chips Apple had been using to power the MacBook Air and Pro models, both in terms of performance and in terms of battery efficiency. Building upon that, the next generation of Apple M1 chipsets is supposed to be even better, and provide high-grade graphic performance than the M1 chip. That would also help the company differentiate between the non-pro and pro MacBooks in a better way.

(Image: Unsplash)