Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Top Model To Come With 'High Power Mode': Report

Apple has launched its latest and most powerful MacBook Pro devices on October 18, 2021. The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro devices come with Apple's M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets, with multiple variants. Apple has not only updated the performance with its new chipset but reduced the amount of battery it consumes, extending battery life. That being said, a recent report mentions that Apple's top-of-the-line MacBook Pro with M1 Max processor will come with a 'High Power Mode' for executing resource-intensive tasks. Keep reading to find out more.

The new MacBook models come with a 120Hz ProMotion MiniLED display or as Apple likes to call it, the "Liquid Retina Pro XDR" display. Both Notebooks have noticeably thinner bezels than the previous version of the device. As Republic World reported before the launch, the MacBook Pros feature a notch on top to house the 1080p webcam.

Apple MacBook Pro top model will come with a High Power Mode

A report by MacRumors contributor Steve Moser states that macOS Monterey beta will feature a High Power Mode on the best configuration of Apple MacBook Pro 2021. It implies that the High Power Mode will be available on a 16-inch MacBook Pro M1 with a 16-inch display. The report also mentions that the mode will not be available on the 14-inch MacBook Pro model, which comes with an M1 Pro chipset.

As mentioned in the report, the text within macOS Monterey beta reads "Your Mac will optimize performance to batter support resource-intensive tasks. This may result in louder fan noise." The MacBook Pro that will support this model comes with an Apple M1 Max chip along with 32GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and 24 graphic processing cores within the chipset. In India, it is priced at Rs. 2,99,900.

While the M1 Max chipset is capable enough, those who wish to perform resource-intensive tasks on the notebook can enable the High Power Mode to get a boost in performance. According to Geekbench benchmarking scores, the Apple M1 Max chipset is more than three times faster than the M1 chip's GPU. Additionally, the multi-score performance of Apple M1 Max is up to two times faster than that of the Apple M1 chip released last year.

Image: Apple.com