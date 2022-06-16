Apple MacBook Pro 2022 With M2 To Be Up For Pre-orders Starting June 17; Details Inside

Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) will be up for pre-booking starting tomorrow, June 17. The laptop was announced at WWDC 2022 alongside the new MacBook Air (2022) powered by the new M2 SoC. At the event, Apple also announced iOS 16 along with iPadOS 16and macOS Ventura for its vast array of devices comprising iPhones, iPads and MacBooks. Keep reading to know more about the M2 MacBook Pro price and specifications.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) pre-bookings to be live soon

Apple mentioned on its official website, writing, "On Friday, June 17, at 5 a.m. PDT, the updated 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 will be available to customers to order on apple.com, the Apple Store app and through Apple Authorized Resellers and will start arriving before customers worldwide on Friday, June 24." In India, users will be able to pre-book the MacBook Pro (2022) from June 17, 2022, from 05:30 PM IST onwards. The laptop will be available at prices starting at Rs. 1,29,900.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) specifications

Out of the box, the Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) arrives with a 13-inch Retina display that supports True Tone technology. Surprisingly, Apple did not include the notch found on the 14-inch MacBook Pro models. The base variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Along with this, the laptop is said to deliver a battery life of up to 20 hours.

The Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) is powered by Apple's latest M2 chipset, which is built on 5nm architecture. While the chipset features 20 billion transistors, Apple claims that it is 25% faster than the original M1 SoC. The base variant of the laptop features an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU. The processing unit also consists of a 16-core Neural Engine.

Besides that, the laptop has two Thunderbolt ports, a Force Touch trackpad, a Touch Bar and the iconic Touch ID. Users also get to type on the Apple Magic Keyboard. It is important to mention that the 14-inch MacBook Pro does not come with a Touch Bar. Interested users should log on to the official Apple website on June 17 to reserve a unit for them.