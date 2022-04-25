Apple May Include Satellite Connectivity Feature In Upcoming Smartwatches: Report

Last year, before the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple was said to be working on a satellite communication feature for the smartphone. This year, the reports about Apple including a satellite connectivity feature in the upcoming iPhone are stronger than ever. Additionally, new information suggests that Apple will also incorporate the feature in new Apple Watch models.

According to the latest edition of the Power On newsletter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to include the satellite connectivity feature on not only the upcoming iPhones but on new Apple Watch models as well. A previous report by Bloomberg also how the satellite connectivity feature could work. Instead of giving the iPhones "the ability to make calls over satellite networks," the feature will allow new iPhones and Apple Watches to send short texts in case of emergency.

Apple could include satellite connectivity in Apple Watch 8

To launch such a feature on the upcoming iPhone and Apple Watch models, the company is working with its partner Globalstar. Earlier this year, this company purchased 17 new satellites "to help power continuous satellite services for a potential" customer (via Bloomberg). Neither Apple nor Globalstar has announced the feature officially yet, but it looks like it will be included in Apple's latest models this year.

As per another report by Gurman, Apple could release two MacBooks at the WWDC 2022. Out of the two models, one would be a redesigned MacBook Air, possibly the 15-inch MacBook Air that has been talked about in the recent past. The other could either be a smaller model of the MacBook Air or even an entry-level MacBook Pro with the M2 chipset. Most recently, the company is said to be working on a completely new M3 chipset, that could be launched by the end of next year.

Drawing information from reports in the past, there is a chance that the new Macs launched at WWDC 2022 will feature Apple's new M2 chip. To recall, Apple announced its first M1 chip at the WWDC 2020, which also marked Apple's transition from Intel to its own chipsets. With the recent launch of Apple's M1 Ultra, the company said that the M1 family is complete. Hence, it is highly likely that the M2 chipset could also debut at the WWDC 2022.