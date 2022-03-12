Apple May Release MacBook Air And Pro Models Powered By M2 Later This Year: Report

Apple recently conducted its Peek Performance event. The one-hour long show revealed quite a lot of new Apple devices including the new iPhone SE 3 which runs on the latest A15 Bionic chip and support a 5G connection. Then Apple revealed the iPad Air (5th Gen) with the M1 chipset. Lastly, the company revealed two completely new devices called the Mac Studio and the Studio Display. However, there were rumours about Apple launching a new M2 chip at the event, which did not turn out to be true.

It is known that Apple is on a path to phase out all the Intel chips from its MacBooks, including the models like MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. So far, Apple has done this with the help of its M1 chip launched in 2020. Then the company launched two even more powerful chipsets called the M1 Pro and M1 Max last year. Now, the company has launched the most powerful chipset in its M1 lineup, and it is called the M1 Ultra.

Apple is working on the new M2 chip

However, the company is also rumoured to be working on a new chip that will be more powerful than the original M1 and less powerful than the variants that came after that. Most likely, this chip will be called the Apple M2. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple's next MacBook Air could come with an M2 chip. The report also mentions that the M2 chip is codenamed 'Staten' and will come with eight processing cores and 10 graphics processing cores. Interestingly, the publication has also learnt that the M2 chip will be based on Apple's A15 Bionic.

The same report also mentions that Apple is also planning to release a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip. The device carries the codename J493 and is most likely to retain the design from the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. It is worth mentioning that a report last year suggested that Apple is working on a MacBook Air that will be slightly more expensive than the previous versions of the device. Now, Apple is considering dropping the 'Pro' from the name of MacBook Pro, which could open up the opportunity for the company to place this model as the entry-level 'MacBook.' BOth these devices are expected to arrive later this year.

Image: UNSPLASH