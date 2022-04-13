Apple Might Delay Launch Of Its Mixed Reality Headset Till 2023 Due To Certain Issues

Reports about the Apple mixed reality headset have been hovering over the web for quite some time. Last year, it was speculated that the headset will debut in 2022. However, according to new information, the AR/VR headset by Apple won't come out until early 2023. Keep reading to know more about the cause of the delay and other details about the upcoming mixed reality headset by Apple.

As per a new report by 9to5Mac, Apple's first mixed reality headset is delayed till 2023. If the launch timeline is indeed true, the Apple mixed reality headset will skip the Worldwide Developers Conference to be conducted in June 2022. In addition, the company is expecting about one to one and half million units to be sold in the first year of the device.

The delay is reportedly caused due to some issues with the mixed reality headset. The report says that Apple is facing issues with the cameras, software and overheating on the device. Interestingly, the AR/VR headset is said to come with two chips onboard which is probably the reason begin overheating on the device. It is difficult to put sophisticated sensors in the form factor of a headset.

iOS 15.4 includes features required to use an AR/VR headset

According to developer Maximiliano Firtman, the new beta version of iOS includes features that can be utilised by web-based applications and websites. The iOS 15.4 contains some changes to Apple's Safari web browser which indicate support for AR/VR headsets. Additionally, Apple has included push notifications for web applications on iOS. Additionally, WebXR API for AR/VR headsets has also been added to the iOS 15.4 beta version. These features will allow users to visit the websites that incorporate an AR/VR based interface.

While these features are not unlocked on the iOS 15.4 beta yet, their inclusion is a sign that Apple is working on its AR/VR headset and it might be launched soon. Later last year, it was speculated that the Apple mixed reality headset will be launched in 2022. Although there has not been any substantial proof about the launch date for the Apple AR/VR headset, the latest changes in iOS 15.4 seem to be promising.