Apple might launch a new MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip at WWDC: Report

Earlier last month, it was reported that Apple might launch two MacBooks at the WWDC 2022. Now, new information regarding one of the devices has surfaced online. According to Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple is working to launch a new MacBook Air at the WWDC 2022. Interestingly, the reliable Apple tipster claims that the model will be powered by Apple's new M2 processor. Gurman has learnt that some Apple employees are already using the M2 chipset. From what it looks like, the company will recover from the lockdowns in China soon and might release a new product at WWDC 2022.

The new MacBook Air will reportedly get a major redesign, inspired by the 16-inch MacBook Pro launched last year. The new MacBook Air is said to arrive with thinner bezels than the previous model, along with a new Magic keyboard that will be the first for this model. More details about the laptop should surface online soon as not much time is left in the WWDC 2022 to occur.

Apple WWDC 2022 schedule

Apple WWDC 2022 is scheduled to commence on June 6, 2022, and will be held through June 10, 2022. Along with the event, Apple also conducts a Swift Student Challenge wherein the participants have to create a Swift Playground project on a topic of preference. Students who get selected will receive WWDC themed goodies, including outerwear, a pin set and Apple Developers Program membership.

Back in March, Apple was rumoured to be working on a new chip, which was touted to be more powerful than the original M1 and less powerful than the variants that arrived later. It was believed that this chip will be called the Apple M2. A report by 9To5Mac suggested that Apple could launch its next MacBook with an M2 chip. The report further mentioned that the M2 chip is codenamed 'Staten' and it will come with eight processing cores and 10 graphics processing cores. The publication also claimed that the Apple M2 chip will be based on Apple's A15 Bionic, the processor that powers Apple's latest iPhone 13 series.

The same report also mentioned that Apple is planning to release a 13-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 chip. The device carries the codename J493 and is most likely to retain the design from the current 13-inch MacBook Pro. It is worth mentioning that a report last year suggested that Apple is working on a MacBook Air that will be slightly more expensive than the previous versions of the device.